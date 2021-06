My uncle who is even a senior lawyer is not having it easy this period. His family is solely depend on the wife’s salary these days because the man is not that productive owing to the ongoing strike by JUSUN. Even 5k and he’ll tell you he does not have unlike before.

On my own side, I’m almost a beggar now. Those small small businesses that used to come in are no where available these days. It’s not easy surviving especially when having mouths to feed.

How is it going with you?