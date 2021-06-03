Your Threat To Kill, Bury IPOB Members Absolute Nonsense – Aisha Yesufu To Wike

A Nigerian activist, Aisha Yusuf has slammed the River State Governor over threats to kill members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB in the state.

DAILY POST had reported that the governor on Tuesday during the commissioning of construction work at the Ahoada Campus of the Rivers State University and the dualization of the Ahoada-Omoku Road in Ahoada Town said the IPOB members allegedly threatening the peace of the state would soon meet their “funeral”.

He was alleged to have said, “So, when people say, ‘IPOB, they’re carrying ‘Juju’, I say no problem. What’s happening, are they not dying? Let nobody deceive you with that juju.

“If you don’t repent, your funeral has come. You’ll die, your parents will not bury you. We’ll bury you like vultures. Either your hands will be cut off or we’ll blow your head off”.

Reacting, the popular female activist described the threat as “absolute nonsense” saying that those around the governor would have booed him while he was making such a comment.

Her reaction was contained in a recent tweet on her verified Twitter handle.

The tweet reads, “How many have you killed and buried? What absolute nonsense is this? The audacity to threaten people and even brag about killing and burying!

“The people were there smiling sheepishly instead of booing him off. The arrogance of these low-grade rulers is irritating”.

