YPP Declares Ifeanyi Ubah As The Party’s Anambra Governorship Candidate

THE Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ifeanyi Ubah, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party, for the November 6, Anambra election.

Ubah emerged unopposed at a primary election organised by the party in Abuja, on Thursday. He was subsequently cleared by the party leadership to flay the party’s flag.

In his acceptance speech, after the event, Ubah allayed the fears of Nigerians about the crisis in the South-East.

He expressed confidence that the insecurity in the region would not affect the conduct of the polls while assuring party supporters that ‘’the YPP will emerge victorious in the end.’’

Read Also

Anambra Election: Ifeanyi Ubah emerges YPP governorship candidate

LMC frustrating private clubs –Ubah

We may deploy e-voting for Anambra gov poll –INEC

The federal lawmaker accused the Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party and its All Progressives Grand Alliance counterpart for the crisis in the state.

https://punchng.com/ypp-declares-ifeanyi-ubah-anambra-gov-candidate/?amp