Zahra Buhari Resumes #InConversationWithZahra Show After Months Of Silence

Zahra Buhari-Indimi, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, has announced she would be resuming her show #InConversationWithZahra, Igbere TV reports.

The announcement on Tuesday via Instagram followed months of silence. She has not held any episode since the turn of the year.

Announcing the return of the show, Zahra said she would be exploring the topic ‘marriage’ on June 20.

“@inconversationwithzahra is back! I’m so excited to be a exploring the topic of Marriage and the different elements that accompanies this great institution called marriage,” she wrote.



“It’s going to be very intimate – 20 seats only ! First come, first serve – please do register by messaging @inconversationwithzahra for your ticket. All tickets fees are going towards @zmbhomes. See you on Sunday!”

Zahra describes herself as an “advocate for social change and transformation,” according to her website.

The first edition of #inconversationwithzahra hosted over 50 people at The Dunes Center, Abuja on November 30, 2019.