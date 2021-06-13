Zambian President Edgar Lungu Collapses After Sudden Dizziness

Zambia President Edgar Lungu collapsed in the capital, Lusaka, during a national defence day event on Sunday, local media reported.

Shortly after, Secretary to the Cabinet, Dr Simon Miti, issued a statement to reporters and the State TV, assuring the local public and the international community that President Lungu “is well and has continued to discharge his duties”.

Dr Miti disclosed that during the observation of the 45th Defence Force Day Commemoration and Investiture Ceremony, the President experienced “sudden dizziness” but recovered immediately.

Mr Lungu is said to have walked to his own to his car and returned to State House.

The Zambian leader had a similar experience in 2015, caused by what the Presidency said was an “oesophagus condition”.

The four-hour defence day ceremony took place at Lusaka’s Freedom Statute on Independence Avenue where the Defence Forces showcased their military prowess.

President Lungu used the event to conduct an investiture ceremony to honour gallant men and women in uniform.

Zambia is preparing for a General Election set for August 12.

President Lungu ascended to power in a by-election necessitated by Michael Sata’s death in 2014.



SOURCE

From the Office of the Secretary to the Cabinet

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, this afternoon experienced sudden dizziness whilst officiating at the 45th Defence Force Day Commemoration and Invesfiture Ceremony.

His Excellency recovered immediately and walked to the official car and returned to his residence at State House. The President wishes to assure the general public and all concerned citizens and the international community that he is well and has continued to discharge his duties as Head of State, Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Force.

His scheduled programmes will continue as planned.