Kenneth David Kaunda, (born April 28, 1924 in Lubwa,) near Chinsali, Northern Rhodesia [now Zambia]), was a politician who led Zambia to independence in 1964 and served as that country’s president until 1991.

Zambia’s former President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda has passed on. This is after he was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital earlier this week.

