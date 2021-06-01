Zamfara: Governor Matawalle Dissolves Executive Council, Sacks Political Appointees

ZAMFARA STATE GOVT HOUSE

(PRESS RELEASE)

GOVERNOR BELLO MOHAMMED DISSOLVES STATE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL, PRINCIPAL POLITICAL APPOINTEES.

His Excellency, Dr Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun, Barden Hausa, Shattiman Sakkwato) has today, 31st May, 2021, dissolved the State Executive Council with immediate effect.

The Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff, and the Deputy Chief of Staff are also relieved of their respective appointments as well as all Chairmen and members of the state Commissioners and Boards of various agencies are also dissolved.

His Excellency, however, directs that this dissolution does not affect Commissioners provided for by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In view of this directive, all Honorable Commissioners would hand over affairs of their ministries to their respective permanent secretaries, except Ministry of Security and Home Affairs which will be overseen by Rtd DIG Mohammed Ibrahim Tsafe. Chairmen of Commissions and Boards are hereby directed to hand over to their most senior directors. The Head of Service will oversee the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10220406122604468&id=1272915609