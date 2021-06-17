Zaria Residents Sacrifice 2 Rams While Praying Against Incessant Kidnapping (Photos)

Residents of Kusfa in Zaria, Kaduna state slaughtered two rams during a prayer

organised to ask for Allah’s intervention regarding the insecurity in the country, IgbereTV reports.

During the prayer, they asked Allah for help to win the war against kidnapping and banditry.

Photos show that the prayer session was well attended by residents.

The prayer is coming a few days after the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmad Bamalli cried out that Zaria Emirate was under the siege of bandits.

The monarch said that Zaria city and its surroundings are experiencing incessant attacks and abductions. He stated this while hosting a delegation of the heads of security agencies serving in Kaduna at his palace on Monday, June 14.



https://igberetvnews.com/1393139/zaria-residents-sacrifice-2-rams-praying-incessant-kidnapping-photos/