Zulum Commissions Houses, & Remolded Chibok School Where Girls Were Kidnapped (Pics)

On Zulum’s Invitation, Women Affairs Minister Commissions Remodeled Chibok School Where Girls were Kidnapped in 2014

… Chibok Gets 200 Resettlement Houses, New Lodge

Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, was today, (Monday), in Chibok, on the invitation of Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, where she commissioned Government Secondary School, Chibok, where over 200 schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram on April 14, 2014.

The school was rehabilitated when Zulum gave approval on November 16, 2020, during an assessment visit to the School.

The remodeled school was equipped with classrooms and desks, a computer room, laboratory, among other facilities, while a security team was being put in place.

GSS, Chibok, was vandalized after Boko Haram attacked the school at night in 2014, destroyed infrastructures and abducted over 200 boarding schoolgirls who were writing Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations organized by the West African Examination Council, WAEC.

Since the attack, the school had remained closed while academic activities were taking place at a primary school in Chibok town since 2014.

Aside unveiling of the GSS in Chibok, Governor Zulum commissioned 200 low cost houses newly built for the permanent resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) currently residing in temporary camps.

Zulum also commissioned a newly built government lodge to encourage routine visits to Chibok in order to increase direct access of residents to authorities.

Zulum noted that resettlement efforts were being made possible because of some gains recorded by the federal government in the ongoing peace restoration efforts which, he said, was reaffirmed in President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice of an Army Chief from the military’s theatre of operations in Borno State.



