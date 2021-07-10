10 Lucrative Business Ideas You Can Start

Let me make this straight, below are some business ideas you can venture into that will help you make a profit within a short period of time. Start small and grow big…

10. NGO Business: set up an NGO, where you can bring people to help train single mothers, widows, and orphans in various skills like sewing, cake baking, and makeup, and so on, and then employ them to work. With job opportunities like this, nobody will go hungry or begging

9. Poultry Farming Business: Having a poultry farm where you rear chickens are one sure way to earn money in your pockets. Birds are easy to rear because they mature quickly and are always in demand. These birds are mostly sold during seasons like Christmas, Easter, weddings, and parties for consumption making poultry farming a lucrative business to delve into. You can also supply eggs from your poultry. Eggs are used to make many products such as confectioneries, cosmetics, soaps, hair conditioners, shampoo, glue, and face masks amongst many others.

8. Fairly Used Clothes: Such as Jeans, Tops, t-shirts, shoes, etc. They could be sourced at Badagry, even Cotonou. 100K can’t get you a bale but you can select and mix them. Wash them and package them neatly. Good packaging will bring you more customers… hence you’ll see your money multiply.

7. Eatery or Restaurant Business: If you can cook very well, then you can start an eatery/ restaurant business. It requires capital to start and it is very profitable in the long run. You should set up your restaurant at a populated location especially near government and other firms.

6. Dry Cleaning Business: This is one of the sure businesses that you can earn money from. When doing such business, you should target people like bankers, corporate organizations, businessmen, e.t.c. These sets of people patronize dry cleaners a lot because they can’t wash their clothes themselves due to the nature of their jobs.

5. Viewing Center/ Betting Business: Football Viewing Centre Business is a lucrative business that needs a lot of strategic Planning to start. Football is loved by almost everybody and the profit is endless.

4. Snail Farming Business: snail farming is more popular due to its relatively cheap cost of startup and if you market your products well, your business will thrive. This is a business you can start from your backyard, but you have to be patient as it can take almost a year to mature.

3. Mini Importation Business: This is by far what most people engage in nowadays in Nigeria before the coronavirus pandemic began. If you source through the internet, you would find many e-books on how to import cheap goods from abroad and sell them here in Nigeria. Items like wristwatches, female and male wears, shoes, second-hand phones are examples of items you could import.

2. Mobile and Electronic Accessories: Such as Pouches, Chargers, USB cables HDMI cables, earphones, and more can be sourced from Alibaba, AliExpress, Deal Extreme, etc. I once posted something related to that a few years ago here. The more you buy the lower the price. And they are lite so shipping won’t be a burden. You can sell it on Jumia or Instagram etc.