“10 Things Every Nigerian Lady Must Avoid If You Want Him To Marry You This Year”

Ten things every Nigerian lady must avoid if you want him to marry you this year

The thought of getting married to your dream man is indeed an overwhelming one, and the Nigerian ladies are known to show attractive and highly appealing characters to achieve this further.

A successful marriage was once a product of a thoughtfully planned courting process. However, during the course of courting as a Nigerian lady, there are certain things you must avoid if you wish to walk the aisle side by side with your dream man.

This article will take you through “Ten things every Nigerian lady must avoid if you want him to get married to you.”

1. Do not disrespect him!

This is easily the first thing that comes up on this list! Every man loves to be respected, and in return, he reciprocates this by offering his undying love and affection to you.

Never disrespect a man either by speaking provocatively or disrespectfully. Most ladies tends to think their beautiful face is a passport to be rude: you will end in premium tears.

Let him talk when he needs to, and do not interrupt him by chipping in unless completely necessary.

2. Pre-marital sex could spell the end of your relationship.

If you’re in a serious relationship with a man, I strongly recommend you stay away from pre-marital sex outside your relationship.

Nigerian ladies love to have options, and in the course of this, they tend to flirt and engage in pre-marital sex outside their relationships. Undoubtedly, many do it for money!

It may seem like all is hidden, but trust me, you are certainly dragging your relationship into a path you may never return.

3. Choking him up with constant attention

Giving your man too much attention is one mistake most Nigerian ladies make in a new relationship.

They tend to be very clingy. Men love to be given a breathing space without having to beg for it. You don’t have to be with him 24/7 for him to know you love him; letting him have some time alone is just the right way to show him that you care about his well-being, and soon, he will see you as wife material.

Avoid texting and calling every opportunity you get, visiting him at all times. While this may not be a negative intention, your potential husband might get bored of you and decide to look outside the relationship for fun and excitement.

4. Paying no attention to his problems and needs

A good wife is one that is supportive physically, mentally, and morally and men are very sensitive to this trait; they’ll easily know when you do not care about their problems.

Try to understand what bothers him; most men won’t openly spill their problems to you. Instead, study your man and look for signs of trouble or uneasiness and offer help where necessary.

5. Depending on your man’s wealth

A hard-working lady is a sign of a good wife who will offer support to the family. Do not be dependent on your mans’ wealth if you want him to get married to you.

Most men fear they may have to bear the marriage cost, living cost, and every other financial attachment for the rest of their life if they get married to a woman who isn’t financially dependent.

A man needs to know you can be there for him when he needs you, stand in for him when he isn’t available, and support him when he faces tough times. A woman dependent on her mans’ wealth is like a dead weight, and soon he’ll cut you off.

6. Keeping a bad company of friends

Keeping a bad company of friends is widely unaccepted by men. If you’ve got friends that engage in pre-marital sex, gossip, smoke, etc.,

Try to avoid them for the sake of your future marriage plans. Men feel keeping such friends would influence you, and as such will go further to try and persuade you to leave such friends.

And in most cases, your unwillingness to heed to his advice may cost you your relationship.

7. Nagging and complaining about every little thing

He isn’t very wealthy, he doesn’t have a car, he doesn’t give you enough money, he didn’t buy you the most expensive engagement ring, he doesn’t spoil you with gifts here and there.

That’s quite a lot of complaint and will surely drive away your man in the long run. Men hate ladies that nag and complain over every little thing. If you want him to get married to you, avoid this like a plague.

8. Not listening to his advice.

Again you are probably thinking why the heck am I including all these little things when there are more significant concerns.

The truth is, paying deaf ears to his advice and orders show that you care less about what he feels about you, and this is much more disrespectful than having to use offensive words on him.

Try to listen as well as take action when he advises you, and listen to his orders when you’re wrong. Soon he’ll know you’re the suitable wife material for him.

9. Not being truthful

Keeping a relationship means sharing your love, problems, secrets, and most importantly, telling each other the truth! Keeping the truth from your man is like a ticking time bomb just awaiting for the last second to blow off.

Do you have a bad history or a secret you keep? Share it with your partner else he may find out on his own, and that wouldn’t pan out well. Share your secrets, and always try to be truthful in a relationship, and he’ll appreciate it.

10. Demanding more than he can afford

Women are mostly not demanding on their own but get easily influenced by what they see outside and may start demanding the same from their partners.

Demanding more than your partner can afford will only serve as a deterrent and will drive him away. Try to be contented with what he has to offer and support him to grow so he can provide more for you.

Men are like mirrors and will easily reciprocate what is thrown at them. Positive behaviours and attitudes breed even more positive behaviour and actions from your partner.



Source: https://www.nopremiumtears.com.ng/2021/07/ten-things-every-nigerian-lady-must.html?m=1

