10 wrong places to look for love in Nigeria

To those of who are single and searching and feeling unlucky or unattractive, check this out!

Here are 10 wrong places to look for love in Nigeria.

1. Clubs and Bars

People go to clubs and bars to forget their sorrow, escape from reality, have fun and nothing serious. Yeah, you read it right, nothing serious!

You might get lucky that night but the next morning you realize things are not as they seem plus you were possibly drunk, or your so-called new catch a shaggi.

2. The workplace

Pleasure and business should not mix, it ends badly most time…you know, in premium tears. Rumors will spread like wildfire around in the workplace whether you like it or not and that will definitely affect you.

Whenever you have a misunderstanding with your partner things are likely to feel awkward and tense, and the working environment will now be a warfare.

3. Weddings

A lot of girls beg their friend’s friends to allow them be the ashoebi at their weddings! You know why? To “enchant” the most vulnerable aboy there..and vice versa.

Most people come to this event showcasing their most lovely personality while observing the other person. The best way to get to know or evaluate a person’s true character is meeting them when they aren’t showing off.

4. Dating apps

The internet is full of scammers, pretending to be somebody else just to make you fall in love and steal your money with deceptive means; be careful with dating apps. You might not know that white guy/girl you are tripping for is an oshodi boy!

5. Religious places

Now this may sound absurb to some overly holies. In Nigeria, a typical Sunday is when every wayward person, witches, wizards, prostitutes are human and carry big bibles! Those hookers will now be seen wearing long skirts, and closing their ever-open cleavages!

Armed robbers will head to churches with big sums asking to be prayed for so that Jesus can now shift for them to sit at the right-hand side of God.

Everyone in the church is smiling at one another!

Who are you deceiving?

Everyone in Nigeria belongs to one religious body or the other, many people come to this place to find solutions to their problems, one of which could be a delay in marriage. Delay in marriage? After most of them have overused their youthful age!

Most people you meet in this religious places might be desperate and willing to act righteous and perfect just so you fall in love with them then they show you their true colors.

6. Nysc camp

In Nigeria, it is mandatory for every graduate to undergo a three-week training before posted to their various place of assignment.

Three weeks locked in a confined space can lead to boredom and feeling might start to spring up. Most persons will forget about you after the service. Learn to avoid Premium Tears. �

7. Brothels

This is a patronized place for most men and women. Everyone who goes to a brothel is most definitely looking for a quick fun or a one-night stand, any love that comes up from such place will be built on insecurities forever. Avoid premium tears.

8. Drug Rehab facility

After suffering from a drug addiction problem and taking the bold step to seek help, it will be a very bad idea to look for someone to love in your facility. What you should be focused on his getting the right help.

9. Your street

We all have that beautiful girl or handsome guy in your street that you wish would fall in love with you so you can have a happily-ever-after. It’s possible but most times it doesn’t end well. As the saying goes over familiarity breeds disrespect.

Avoid Premium Tears make you no go dey wear suit to impress the girl in the sun. Avoid Premium Tears make mama no send you to go hawk fufu you refuse because you want to impress a guy next hood.

10. Higher institution

Looking for love in college might not be a good idea. First, the person is probably living far from you and will one day return and you might never see again and secondly most people are unsure of their life partner and looking for love might be a distraction. Focus on your studies.

* Note that when I say weddings, I mean the typical motive of people there, and not the context itself.

Action Plan: You should be honest with yourself. If your reason for wanting to fall in love is only to date the person, you really aren’t ready to be with anyone. You should date when you are ready for marriage only!



