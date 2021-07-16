16-Year-Old Twin Sisters Impregnated By A 16-Year-Old Boy In Cameroon (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Cameroonian Facebook user, Ayisha Togina, has shared the story of 16-year-old twin sisters who are pregnant for same boy, NaijaCover Reports.

According to Ms Togina, Who Notified NaijaCover On Facebook, Said The pregnant teenagers and their father live in abject poverty and have resorted to sleeping with men in the suburbs of Buea in order to feed.

Read Her Post As Obtained By NaijaCover Below;

Meet this family of three. A struggling father providing for his almost due pregnant daughters in the suburbs of Buea.

Theirs is not a beautiful story but an example of the reality of life especially in crisis stricken English Cameroon.

This family lived at Tole where both sisters (16 years old) were impregnated by the same boy of their age in their local community just before the armed crisis forced them to move to Muea where they stayed with their dad’s friend who breaks stones for gravel.

They had to leave yet again this time because of sexual harassment from their dad’s friend. Still pregnant they relocated to a community far behind Sandpit (Likoko) where they stay in a rotting plank house with no doors or windows.

They sleep on a single mattress placed on the floor without a carpet and no blankets or extra bed sheets. Their house is surrounded by a bush, a breeding ground for mosquitoes and a habitat for other dangerous animals animals and insects

Their toilet, accessible by a bush path has no roof but a single hole made in the cement serving as the floor. The slimy, shaky cement has been covered by algae and and branches and leaves of the trees surrounding it. For privacy there are two mud stained bed-sheets hanging at the entrance to the 3 block walled toilet with many holes.

This family pays rents of 5,000 FCFA monthly to stay in that house, they don’t even feed regularly because their father can’t find odd jobs daily.

A truth exploited by the local men in the area leading these vulnerable pregnant girls to bed which they accept in-order to feed.

Wonder how we met them? We met this pregnant girls when they came to the Solidarity Hospital Buea. We got their address and hired a car to their community to witness their living conditions and provide some basic materials. With their permission we took this photos and videos to share their story to the world.

Their story is one of the realities of Poverty, Dispute and the lives of IDPs. It shows us the vulnerability of poor girls and the damaging effects of lack of education.

Thank you for reading, we now call on the community, health organizations, female empowerment bodies, the government and people of good will to step in and assist this family. The Solidarity Hospital is taking care of their antenatal follow up but there is always a place for every helping hand in their lives.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG