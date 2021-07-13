161 New COVID-19 Cases, 37 Discharged And 0 Deaths On July 12
161 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-153
FCT-4
Gombe-2
Oyo-1
Rivers-1
168,713 confirmed
164,476 discharged
2,124 deaths
Today’s report includes:
✅74 cases from Lagos State reported on the 11th of July, 2021
✅4 states with zero cases reported: Ekiti, Kaduna, Nasarawa, and Ogun
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via: covid19.ncdc.gov.ng
