Connect on Linked in

161 New COVID-19 Cases, 37 Discharged And 0 Deaths On July 12

161 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-153

FCT-4

Gombe-2

Oyo-1

Rivers-1

168,713 confirmed

164,476 discharged

2,124 deaths

Today’s report includes:

✅74 cases from Lagos State reported on the 11th of July, 2021

✅4 states with zero cases reported: Ekiti, Kaduna, Nasarawa, and Ogun

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via: covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4486761961386792&id=1042952012434488

July 11 https://www.nairaland.com/6646283/covid-19-update-july-11-2021