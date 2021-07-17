17-Year-Old University Of (Port Harcourt Student Declared Missing (Photo)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

17 Years Old University Of Port Harcourt Student, Divine Hanachor Has Been Declared Missing by Her Family and Loved ones, NaijaCover Reports.

This news is coming only after two months after Uniben Female Student, Olive Ize-Iyamu Declared Missing. The young lady identified as Olive Ize-Iyamu of the department of microbiology, University of Benin left home to deliver cooking services to a client who made the payment into her account.

Divine is reported to have been last seen at home on the 19th of July, 2021. A source informed NAIJACOVER on Facebook that she went to charge her phone at Garrison, Port Harcourt, River State Before She went missing.

From The Information Gathered By NaijaCover, She last wore a ripped jean with army green shirt with a blue face cap.