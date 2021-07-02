2 Nigerian Housemaids Arrested For Stealing Employers’ Money, Jewelry In Libya

Two Nigerian women have been arrested in Libya for allegedly stealing money and gold jewelry from their employers, Newspremises reports.

The suspects, who worked as housemaids were arrested by police in Zuwara city on Saturday, July 3.

It was gathered that the women were nabbed while allegedly attempting to escape to Tripoli on pretext of visiting their relatives.

According to reports, the cash and gold they allegedly stole were found in their bags.

