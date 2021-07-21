2023: APC Plotting To Derail Our Constitutional Democratic Order – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, of plotting self-succession in 2023.

PDP made the remark while condemning the Presidency over its remark that APC would not hand over power in 2023.

Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu had charged the PDP and other opposition parties to forget about taking over power from Buhari in 2023.

Shehu had said Nigerians who are firmly in support of Buhari would not allow PDP or other political parties take over power.

Condemning the remark, PDP said Nigerians would not allow the APC stay a day beyond May 29, 2023.

In a series of tweets, the former ruling party wrote: “The assertion by the @MBuhari Presidency that Nigerians will be waiting for President @MBuhari “to show the way in 2023” has further heightened public apprehensions of self succession plot by the cabal in the Presidency.

“Nigerians were jolted when President

@MBuhari’s spokesman, @GarShehu, publicly announced in Daura, President’s hometown, that President @MBuhari

“constitutes a political obstacle” which those who seek to succeed him, come 2023 “cannot dismantle”.

“Such a statement by the Presidency, which is in its last lap of the second and final tenure in office, is not only provocative but also smacks of plots to derail our constitutional democratic order.

“Perhaps the comment by the @MBuhari Presidency explains why there have been heavy onslaught against our institutions of democracy as well as the Electoral Act.

“The 1999 Constitution (as amended) is clear on the tenure of office of the President and such cannot be extended under any guise or conditions whatsoever.

“It is imperative for @GarShehu to note that Nigerians have been subjected to the worst forms of hardship under the

@MBuhari-led @OfficialAPCNg administration and will never allow anything that will keep this administration in office a day beyond May 29, 2023.”



https://dailypost.ng/2021/07/20/2023-apc-plotting-to-derail-our-constitutional-democratic-order-pdp/