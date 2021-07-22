2023 Presidency: North’s Four-Year Claim After Buhari Can’t Stand – Afenifere

The Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has rubbished claims that the North has four more years after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

Afenifere’s spokesman, Jare Ajayi, who described the claim as illogic, insisted that such cannot stand the test of time.

Speaking with DAILY POST, Ajayi maintained that the North has ruled Nigeria more than any other region.

Recall that the National President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, Yerima Shettima, had said the North still has an outstanding tenure after Buhari’s dispensation.

Yerima had opined that former Presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan ruled Nigeria for 14 years in favour of the South, while late Musa Yar’Adua and Buhari would have ruled for 10 years in 2023, hence the North has an outstanding four years.

Reacting, Ajayi said it would be fair that other parts of the country are allowed to produce a president.

According to Ajayi: “It’s interesting that the Northern youths can make such a remark but let me make it clear that we in Afenifere believe in merit and the fact that whoever holds any political office in Nigeria should be fair, just, and govern well.

“Where this occurs, people won’t mind that much as to where the leader comes from but in Nigeria, it’s always a case of the people from the region or area where the man in charge comes from who benefit more.

“That is why it’s always a thing of it’s our turn; if unfortunately, that has not changed, it then means that such must continue.

“It’s only fair that if power resides in a particular region for eight years, it should shift to another region. Well, one can understand the sentiment expressed by the Northern youths that they still have four years.

“But if you take it from 1960 when Nigeria gained independence till now, the number of times that people of Northern extraction have been in power is much more than that of the South.

“The sentiment expressed by the Northern youths is illogic and from historical facts of Nigeria, it can’t stand the test of time because the North has ruled more than the South.”

https://dailypost.ng/2021/07/21/2023-presidency-norths-four-year-claim-after-buhari-cant-stand-afenifere/