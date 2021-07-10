2023: Rotational presidency failed under Obasanjo, Yar’Adua – Yahaya Bello to Southern govs

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has rejected the call by Southern governors that the 2023 presidency be zoned to the Southern part of the country.

Bello claimed a rotational presidency can not solve Nigeria’s problem, saying it was why former President Olusegun Obasanjo could not solve the problems of the Southwest.

He disclosed that the Nigerian 1999 constitution does not recognise rotational presidency.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the governor said Nigerians must be allowed to choose their leaders.

The governor stressed that a rotational presidency would not solve Nigeria’s problems, adding that a capable leader can lead the country to its best destination.

Bello said, “Nigeria of today is a ship that requires the best captain to deliver it to its destination.

“If zoning will resolve our problem when Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo was President, all the problems of the Southwest should have been solved.

“When President Umaru Yar’adua was there, all the problems of the North would have been solved and similarly, all Southern problems would have been solved during the era of President Goodluck Jonathan.

“I will continue to insist that the best candidate who will build on the legacies that President is leaving behind emerge and should the nation go on Rotational Presidency, it should be done fairly with equity.”

Southern governors had on Monday said the Southern part of the country should produce Nigeria’s next president.



