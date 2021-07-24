2023: ‘Tinubu Will Be Worse Than Buhari, Runs Lagos Like Pig Farm’ – Adeyanju

2023 presidency: Tinubu’ll be worse than Buhari, runs Lagos like pig farm – Adeyanju

Popular Nigerian rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has predicted that the tenure of Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, would be worse than that of President Muhammadu Buhari, if elected as president of Nigeria in 2023.

He spoke while reacting to reports that hoodlums popularly known as Agberos rake in N125 billion annually in Lagos.

The convener of Concerned Nigerian advocacy group said Tinubu runs Lagos State like a pig farm.

In a tweet, the activist warned that Tinubu would destroy Nigeria if enthroned.

According to Adeyanju: “Tinubu will be a worse tyrant than Buhari. Look at how he runs Lagos State like a pig farm. Removed a Governor like a Council Chairman.

“He pays hoodlums a.k.a Agberos N125billion annually. That’s more than money most states get in a year.”

There are speculations that Tinubu is nursing a presidential ambition in 2023.

The APC National Leader’s campaign posters have been sighted in some states of the federation.

Despite such claims, the APC National Leader has remained silent.

He, however, denied opening a campaign headquarters in Abuja.

However, the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader, Primate Ayodele, had warned Tinubu against pushing for the presidency.

Primate Ayodele had pointed out that Tinubu’s tenure would be a disaster if he becomes president.



