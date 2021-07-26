Connect on Linked in

216 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Discharged And 0 Deaths On July 25

216 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-108

Akwa Ibom-96

Oyo-4

Rivers-3

Edo-2

Ekiti-1

Kano-1

Osun-1

171,111 confirmed

164,789 discharged

2,132 deaths

Today’s report includes:

✅Data from Akwa Ibom are for 24th (43) and 25th (53) July 2021

✅Six states with zero cases reported: FCT, Imo, Kaduna, Ogun, Plateau, and Sokoto

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4525349550861366&id=1042952012434488

July 24 https://www.nairaland.com/6667436/covid-19-update-july-24-2021