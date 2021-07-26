216 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Discharged And 0 Deaths On July 25
216 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-108
Akwa Ibom-96
Oyo-4
Rivers-3
Edo-2
Ekiti-1
Kano-1
Osun-1
171,111 confirmed
164,789 discharged
2,132 deaths
Today’s report includes:
✅Data from Akwa Ibom are for 24th (43) and 25th (53) July 2021
✅Six states with zero cases reported: FCT, Imo, Kaduna, Ogun, Plateau, and Sokoto
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via covid19.ncdc.gov.ng
