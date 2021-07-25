25-Year-Old Nigerian Billionaire, Omoha Bags African Young Entrepreneur Award (Pics)

See previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/6390122/forbes-30-under-30-meet

Prince Omoha Bags African Young Entrepreneur and Humanitarian Personality of the year Award

One of Nigeria’s youngest real-estate entrepreneur and philanthropist, Prince Omoha Nduka, the chairman and founder of Prince Luxury Group (PLG) and Prince Omoha Foundation (POF), was yesterday, received the African Young Entrepreneur and Humanitarian Personality of the Year 2021.

It is an award reserved for young Africans in recognition of their outstanding display of excellence in the effective leadership and entrepreneurship development along with humanitarian activities on the continent.

Prince Omoha who was nominated by Africans across the continent was presented with the award tagged “African Value Awards 2021” by The Board of Trustees at Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, Nigeria, at a grand reception ceremony.

He received the prestigious award alongside the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, Governor of Narasarawa State, HE Abdullahi Sule, T.S. Jack Rich, Boboye Oyeyemi and other notable icons who received awards in different categories.

Prince Omoha responded to the award through a speech delivered by his representative, thanking the organisers and Africans who voted for him.

The speech reads: “Thank you African Value awards. I’m honoured to be recognized, and I feel so privileged to be standing here tonight. Successful entrepreneurship to me, is thinking big and dreaming even bigger, believing in the power of positive thinking and always seeing the glass half full, taking goal-setting to the next level, embracing challenges and obstacles, taking the road less traveled, believing that anything that’s going to be worth having is going to be achieved through hard work. I believe that making mistakes is how we learn and become better, challenging ourselves to be better with a desire to create a legacy.

“It’s so hard to put into words what this award means to me, our company and also to my family.

“I sincerely want to thank Africans across the continent who nominated me for this award. Now I can proudly hold up this award as a mark of my achievements in the continent. Being honoured as an African Young Entrepreneur and Humanitarian Personality Of The Year, this is really a validation to what I’m doing under Prince Luxury Group and Prince Omoha Foundation. It’s just an unbelievable validation to what we’re doing, and it gives us a lot of more energy and encouragement to keep pushing forward.

I dedicate this award to all the teams under Prince Luxury Group and Prince Omoha Foundation, and to our MD, Peter Omoha. Thank you all for your efforts, commitment and love.

Special Thanks to the Africa Value Awards Board of Trustees, and to the award sponsors, Vardi Africa, and international institutions for Africa scholar (IIAS) Thank you all, And a heartwarming congratulation to myself, the awardees and nominees.”