27-Year-Old Notorious Female Gunrunner, Aisha Nura, Caught With ₦2.4 Million (Pix)

The Katsina State Police Command has apprehended a 27-year-old woman, Aisha Nura, suspected to be a notorious gun-runner with the sum of N2,405,000:00 in Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

Aisha, who hails from Baranda Village, a Fulani settlement in Batsari local government, according to police, is the wife of one Nura Murnai, a notorious bandit terrorising Katsina and Kaduna states.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, who paraded the suspected gun-runner alongside other suspected criminals yesterday, said Aisha admitted that she collected the N2.4 million on behalf of her husband (Nura) from his counterparts in an undisclosed forest in Kaduna.

He said: “On 25th July, 2021 at about 0900hrs, based on a tip off, the Command succeeded in arresting one Aisha Nura, F, aged 27 years of Baranda Village, a Fulani settlement at Batsari LGA of Katsina State.

“Nemesis caught up with the suspect when she was arrested in a suspicious manner, concealing her presence and trying to board a motorcycle from Batsari town heading towards Nahuta Village.”

He added: “Immediately she was searched, the sum of N2,405,000:0OK was found in her possession reasonably suspected to be proceeds of arms supplies to bandits in Kaduna State.

“In the course of investigation the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence and admitted that she was sent by her husband one Nura Alh. Murnai, a notorious bandit, belonging to the camp of bandits leader, one Abu Radda, to collect the money on his behalf from his counterparts in Kaduna forest. Investigation is ongoing.”

