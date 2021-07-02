2Baba And Blackface Reunite At Sound Sutan’s Night Of Tribute (Photos, Video)

On the night of tribute for late Sound Sultan held on July 24, Former Plantashun Boiz group performed together on the stage for the first time in years after they broke up, IgbereTV reports.

Friends and colleagues organised a night of tribute for the late singer.

2baba and Blackface seem to have ended their long time quarrel as both were seen interacting with each other as they sang past hit songs to eulogise their late friend.

Videos from the event showed the moment 2baba, Blackface, and Faze were on stage and an older man talked about how the breakup of the group made him cry. While he was talking, 2baba who stood near Blackface greeted Faze who stood at the other end. Later he gently hit Blackface on the chest to greet him. Blackface also hit him back. 2baba’s arm was also spotted on the shoulder of Blackface before they were asked by the older man to settle their beef. The group also went on to sing some of the past hit songs in honour of their late friend Sultan.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I4fub9L_wIc

