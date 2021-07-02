2Face Idibia To Sound Sultan: I Promise You, Your Family Will Be Safe And Good

”I Promise You Your Fam Will Be Safe And Good”- 2Face Idibia Pays Tribute To Sound Sultan

Nigerian Singer, 2Face Idibia has reacted to the demise of his colleague and close friend, Sound Sultan, who died after a battle with Angioimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma on Sunday, July 11 2021, IgbereTV reports.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, 2face expressed his sadness over the death of Sound Sultan who he described as his friend and brother. He promised to ensure that the family of the late singer will be ”safe and good”.

2Face wrote;

“Couldn’t bring myself to do this but what can we do. Rest well.

Till we meet again my dear friend and brother.

Still so unreal.

Will never stop celebrating u.

I promise u your fam will be safe and good.

#GRATEFUL for u and the blessings that u represented in my life.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRRfoNhpjmg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link