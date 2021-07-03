3 Siblings Who Ate Amala Die, Two Hospitalized In Kwara

Another tragedy struck in the Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara State on Tuesday as three members of the same family died of suspected food poisoning.

It was gathered on Wednesday that the victims were from one of the communities in the Ilorin East Local Government Area of the state.

According to information, the incident involved five siblings of the same parents after consuming a locally prepared yam flour meal (Amala).

They were reportedly rushed to a hospital on Princess Road, Ilorin, when they complained of abdominal pains and started vomiting.

It was gathered that three members were pronounced dead at a hospital.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, said he was not aware of the incident, but an official of the Kwara State Disease Surveillance Notification Officer, Alhaji Muhammad Abdullahi, confirmed the incident adding that the two survivors had been discharged from the hospital.

He said, “When we got to the place, their father told us that five of his children ate the meal but three later started vomiting before they were rushed to the Children Specialists’ Hospital, Ilorin.

“He said while they were battling to save the lives, another one was rushed to another hospital but the first three died.

“Their father, who is a farmer, told us he produced the yam flour himself and could not say what went wrong,” he added.

He said the remaining two children were responding to treatment and doing well “when we saw them yesterday (Tuesday).”



https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/three-siblings-die-after-yam-flour-meal-in-kwara/%3famp