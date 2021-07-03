3 Ways Graduates Can Get Jobs In Transportation Business

In Nigeria,you have this options to survive.

1. Become an Uber or bolt driver.Apply by searching for their website contact or download their App .You could be making up to N350,000 monthly.

2. Keke or shuttle bus driver cum owner.You can get Keke tricycle or shuttle bus on hire purchase ,within two years ,you become fully the owner.As a hire purchase driver in Onitsha were I live ,you could be earning N4000 to N5000 daily ,after paying your daily pay for the hire purchase.Same thing if you drive Keke tricycle or shuttle bus for an owner or company.

To discover where to get Keke tricycle or shuttle bus,start meeting Keke tricycle and shuttle bus drivers and ask them.

3. Last option,if you fear to drive or driving or you need to earn money to pay for your driving school and driver’s license both which can cost up to N50,000.

Be come a bus conductor.You can earn up to N3000 daily.Then save money to be used to get a driving license and pay for driving school.To start ,go to any motor park and ask around.

Good luck

THIS ADVICE IS SPECIFICALLY FOR GRADUATES WHO ARE UNEMPLOYED OR WORKING AT VERY POOR PAYING JOBS LIKE TEACHING IN PRIVATE SCHOOLS.

Francis Obinna Okoye , FIMC, FIMS. is a consultant and MD of Fokoye Associates.