300 Workers In Abia Protest Non-Capture For June Salary (Photos)

No fewer than 300 workers under the aegis of National Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE in Umuahia North Abia state have alleged that their names have been published as not meeting the minimum seventy percent attendance benchmark to receive June Salary.

One of the affected workers, Mr. Stephen Ogbonnaya who made this known to ABN TV said majority of those whose names are on the list met the minimum attendance for the month.

The workers also alleged that their November and December 2020 salaries have not been paid till date for similar misconduct.

They however admitted that they have been paid between January to May, expressing dissatisfaction that their two months’ salaries for last year and part of this year is still outstanding.

They also alleged that their February salary was slashed by 80% by the state government for their failure to meet up with minimum attendance for the month.

Another worker who pleaded anonymity however insisted that some of their members whose names appear on the list as not meeting the minimum attendance benchmark were always present at work and signed the register, wondering why their names were published.

He stated that other NULGE members in the 17 local government areas of the state are affected.

NULGE chairman in Umuahia North, Mr. Okezie Obinna confirmed the allegations, urging members to keep calm.

He said efforts are ongoing to resolve the issues.

All efforts by ABN TV to reach the local government Chairman, Joseph Ugochukwu Njikeonye for a government on the development proved abortive.

When our correspondent visited his office, he was said to be absent.

Several calls to reach him were unanswered.



