30BG Crew Members Host Candle Light Service For Obama DMW (Video)

30BG crew organized a candle light service for their Late member OBAMA DMW.

At orange island, lekki

Lots of celebrities were in attendance including the DMW crew Zlatan ibile etc

Zlatan ibile also gave speech on how Obama use to send him money to by cloth and shoes Cor shows

Habeeb Uthman aka Obama DMW, an aide of Nigerian music star, Davido, has died after complaining of breathing difficulty, PREMIUM TIMES confirmed.

He died on Wednesday at Ever-care hospital in Lekki, Lagos, a few hours after driving himself to the hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

He died despite getting attention from the doctors on duty.

One of the singers under the DMW record label, Peruzzi, took to his Instagram account to share pictures of a broken heart emoji.

He wrote, “Lord have mercy.”

Also, his friend, Khloe Oluwabusayo Abiri, popularly known as ‘Kokobykhloe’ mourned his demise on her Instagram story.

She wrote, “My whole life just flashed In front of me. God this cannot be true”

Obama DMW will be buried on Thursday according to Muslim rites.

