4 ESN Members Arrested In Imo While Planting Explosives At A Military Checkpoint

Four suspected members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday were paraded while planning to plant explosives in a military checkpoint along Owerri/Orlu road in Imo State.

The State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri.

Yaro said that they were apprehended after they said ESN members engaged the security forces in a gun battle and in the process, they fell to the superior power of the police force.

Explaining further on how they were arrested, the Commissioner of police said: “On 4th July 2021, some members of the prescribed ESN/IPOB Organisation, were arrested by security agencies in the state. They were arrested in a futile bid to lunch improvised explosives on the Military checkpoint along Owerri Orlu Road.

“The hoodlums who came in their numbers were however engaged in a gun duel by the joint Security agencies which led to the arrest of the following suspects; Chukwuebuka offorji “Male” Nicholas Ekwelem “Male” Okwelem Paschal “Male” Onyekahi Enerenini “Male.”

“However, one of the suspects sustained gunshot injury on his leg in the course of the melee. Meanwhile, operatives of the Command are presently on the trail of the escaping suspects who are strongly believed to have escaped with gunshot injuries. Efforts are in progress to recover the arms of the group as well as other incriminating items.

“The Commissioner of Police Imo State CP Abutu Yaro, FDC, vowed to sustain the operations and arrest of all criminals involved in violent crimes in the state, especially as the Command has embarked on mop-up operations to arrest the remnants of the ESN/IPOB members in the state, a feat which has heralded peace and tranquillity in the state lately.”

It was his advice that the “Peace-loving people of Imo State should continue to support the Police with credible information on the activities of criminal elements in their neighbourhoods. Together we shall continue to keep Imo State safe for business to thrive.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/07/4-esn-members-arrested-planning-to-plant-explosives-in-imo/