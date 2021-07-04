4 Prospective Corpers Die In Accident On Their Way To Katsina NYSC Orientation Camp

Some prospective members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have reportedly lost their lives in a fatal motor accident that occurred while on their way to the orientation camp.

According to reports, the corps members were said to have left Uyo to report at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Katsina when the incident occurred.

It was gathered that there were many casualties as some were headless while several others were badly injured.

It was also learned that the survivors are currently at Kwari General Hospital receiving treatment.

https://independent.ng/just-in-four-nysc-members-dead-others-injured-in-fatal-road-accident/

