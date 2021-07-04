4 Reasons Why You Are Unemployed Despite Your Constant Application Trials

Permit me to bring you to the knowledge of a few things this day. I wouldn’t want to speak much on the current job statistics but it is very much obvious that the number of unemployed graduates remains on the high side as the day goes by.

May I give you a promise that if you are able to follow through on this insightful discussion, your next job application is a done deal!

Let me show you where you are getting it wrong and let me proffer a tangible solution that you will be forever grateful for.

Getting employed this days has gone beyond just dusting your certificates and walking into a business setup to request a job.

Don’t be surprised that even connections fail this days because the person you have your back on has a superior with upper hand to determine who gets in or not. We will talk about that a little later.

Shall we see the four (4) major reasons why you are unemployed despite your constant application attempts;

1. Poor Information :

The matter of poor information is a very crucial one that we need to look into.

Many have lost employment opportunities countless times because they lack information. There are important questions that you need to ask when trying to seek employment with an organization, there are needful information that will ease your stress if you have them about the organization but most people are too much in a hurry.

Did you even care to ask or research about how they employ?

Did you attempt to research on what extra qualities will help boost your chances?

Did you check previous recruitment exercises and the mode of conduct? etc.

Some people even miss interviews because of poor information.

You applied for job and your number is always not reachable, you are not conversant with your mail, you are not checking up for latest developments and you are awaiting employment? You have gotten it oh. Goan resume!

2. Overdependent On Connection :

I started a talk on this at my introductory part which I deliberately suspended till now.

It is a pity that many have over-depended on connections and assistance from people who seek to be in the position to effect certain things. I wouldn’t want you to misquote me as I sure know that this things work most often but sometimes too, it might not be your lucky day.

If it will interest you to know that there are levels to this things sometimes and the person who seem to be a boss in your eyes is a junior staff or of less hierarchy before some.

Sometimes it doesn’t just work out, those who have been in the shoes can hit the like button. Most people often leave needful follow ups that is required of them and go take a nap believing that there is someone at work.

I wouldn’t want you to be shocked at the end of the day!

Bottom line, despite your connection, do a thorough follow up and be informed.

3. Outsmarting Instructions :

People who fall in this category often stay well at home jobless.

I want you to agree with me that there are vacancies opened to the public with specific qualifications required to occupy them.

Permit me to also educate you that when a company says they want a National Diploma Certificate holder for example to occupy a position, they have their reasons. They might be considering the salary level for any qualification higher than that, it might be what they actually need or due to any other reason.

It will then be absurd if you have that ND certificate but decide to submit that of your MSc so as to impress or seemingly get upper hand than the rest applicants. Don’t be surprised that your application will be trashed.

Please Receive Wisdom!

4. Bad CV :

Can we get really factual at this juncture because this is one of the key determinants for whether you will be called for interview or not.

Maybe you don’t know what a CV is, your CV is you in absentia. What they would like to ask you should be found in your CV and in fact your CV should make your employer want to meet you in person.

I really need to repeat this that there are levels to this things. There are CVs that make people want to meet you and there are CVs that goes straight to the bin. No second look or thought

Having a well drafted and structured CV is bae, it tells your employer what you are capable of, what you are bringing to the table, how prepared you are for them and the organizational goals.

Having gone through this guides I want to believe that you have been shifted intellectually and opened to the strategies that works.

Go and secure your next application in this strength.

