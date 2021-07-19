44-Year-Old Nigerian Man Arrested With Cocaine Worth N18M In India (Pix)

A 44-year-old Nigerian national, Umunna Ndubuisi Williams has been arrested by Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) in Mumbai, India.

One hundred and ten grams of cocaine worth Rs 33 lakh (N18,167,990.30) was recovered from him.

According to ANC officials, a police constable with Azad Maidan unit received information of a foreign national coming to South Mumbai to make a drug deal.

ANC officials in swift response laid a trap and caught hold of the accused. The accused was arrested in the wee hours of Thursday, July 15, near pole number FR/ 136, near Loha bhavan bus stop, towards Wadibunder, PD Mello road, Mumbai.

The police said the arrested accused is a cloth trader and resident of sector 27, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

“We have seized 110 grams of cocaine worth Rs 33 lakh. He allegedly supplied the drugs to peddlers and customers in Mumbai”, said Datta Nalawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANC.

Nalawade said that a case had been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, 1985. “We are checking the supply chain of Williams”, said the police officer.

https://www.withinnigeria.com/news/2021/07/19/44-year-old-nigerian-man-arrested-with-cocaine-worth-n18m-in-india/