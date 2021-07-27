47 Lagos Yoruba Nation Protesters Released From Detention

Forty-seven out of the 48 protesters arrested by the Nigerian Police during the Yoruba Nation Rally held July 3, 2021, in Lagos State have been released from detention.

The PUNCH gathered that they were released after meeting their bail conditions.

A Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, Lagos State had on July 19 granted bail to the Yoruba Nation agitators arrested in the state.

A motion for their bail application was filed by human rights lawyers led by Olasupo Ojo and Oladapo Kayode.

The court had ruled that one of their sureties must be a family member and the other a community leader or clergy with proof of tax payment.

Among those released are Olasunkanmi Tanimola; Kabiru Lawanson; Chinemerem Emmanuel; Rasaki Musibau; Lukman Olalade; Olasanmi Oladipupo; Bashiru Shittu; Taofeek Abdusalam; Olamilekan Abata; Abdullahi Sikiru; Tosin Adeleye; Babatunde Lawal.

Others include Abiodun Taiwo, Adagunodo Babatunde, Oluwafemi Adeleye, Oloye Taiwo, Saheed Kareem, Adebayo Waheed, Akinbode Sunday, Lawal Akeem, Samuel Ire, Ogundile Dare.

The Communications Manager for the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, confirmed their release.

“This is to inform the general public that 47 out of the 48 protesters arrested by the Nigerian Police during the Yoruba Nation Rally held July 3rd, 2021 have been released from detention after meeting their bail conditions,” Adeleye said.

However, one of the protesters, Oba Tunde Bakare, was not released.

The Lagos State Police Command had arraigned the Ogboni leader (traditionalist) Bakare, for the murder of Jumoke Oyeleke, the salesgirl who was allegedly killed by a stray bullet during a rally in the state.

While others were admitted to bail, Bakare was remanded as he had additional charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The charges read in part, “That you, Tajudeen Bakare, and others now at large, on July 3, 2021, around 10am, at the Ojota area of Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did unlawfully kill one Jumoke Oyeleke, with a Beretta pistol in your possession during your unlawful assembly, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”



https://punchng.com/breaking-47-lagos-yoruba-nation-protesters-released-from-detention/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter&&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter&__twitter_impression=true