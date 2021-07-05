5 Friends Die In A Car Accident While Retuning From Nightclub In Port Harcourt (Pix)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Residents at Mgbuoba, NTA road, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, woke up this morning to lifeless bodies and a wrecked car of five friends who went out to party in the state, NaijaCover Reports.

It was gathered by NaijaCover, that the accident occurred at around 1am on Saturday, July 10, 2021. The friends identified as Kelvin Dark, Kayii Ndii Divine — a student of UNIPORT, Joy — 300 level English and communication arts student of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IUE), Rivers State, Rejoice— 200 level English and communication arts student of IUE and her yet-to-be identified friend, were all in the same car while returning from a club.

According to a source Who Notified NaijaCover, Kelvin who was driving and allegedly drunk, sped and rammed into a parked truck in the area which caused a massive wreck on the car and none of them survived. Their corpses have now been moved to a morgue.

See The Photos And Video As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRJOiT0LLIc/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG