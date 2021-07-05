5 Suspected Kidnappers Burnt To Death In Edo (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Five suspected kidnappers were burnt to death by angry youths along the Afuze-Uokha road in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State at the weekend, NaijaCover Reports.

It was gathered by NaijaCover, that the suspected kidnappers, armed with assorted guns, attacked and abducted some travellers who they took into the bush.

However, the local vigilante group got wind of the kidnapping incident, mobilised and waylaid the suspects in the bush, NaijaCover Reports.

It was learnt that the locals, who had been angered by the spate of kidnapping in the area, forcefully snatched the suspects from the vigilantes as they were taking them to the police station, and set them ablaze.

“The kidnappers would have been contacting the families of the abducted travellers to ask for ransom if not for the bravery of the vigilantes while locals who were fed up with the criminal activities of these kidnappers set them on fire and left to die,” a source told NaijaCover.

Confirming the incident to NaijaCover News Crew, spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, Kontongs Bello, said that investigation was ongoing.

“After the kidnap, the vigilantes went in search of the criminals who they apprehended in the bush. As they were coming out in Uokha Community on their way to the police station, angry youths in Uokha and adjoining towns took away the suspected kidnappers from the vigilantes. All efforts to get the suspects to the police proved abortive as they were burnt to death. The investigation is ongoing,” he added.

