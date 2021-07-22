50th Birthday: Ex Minister, Chidoka Shows Legwork, Dances To Naira Marley’s Song

Osita Chidoka Shows Off Amazing Legwork While Dancing To Naira Marley’s Song (Photo, Video)

Former aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka celebrated his 50th birthday on the 18th of July 2021, IgbereTV reports.

Osita who was a minister under the Goodluck Jonathan administration has declared his love for singer, Naira Marley, and shared a video of himself dancing to the singer’s song.

He posted the video of himself dancing to the song on his Instagram handle and wrote;

“I had fun at my 50th birthday….i love @nairamarley”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CRly_JVnyeo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lC6WxaFHki4

