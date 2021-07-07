7 Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Plateau

Seven herders were killed by gunmen in Chol Village in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Thursday evening.

More than 40 cattle were also killed in the attack.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, ASP Ubah Gabriel, confirmed the attack, explaining that, “On 1/7/2021, the Plateau State Police Command received a report of an attack at Chol Village Vwang District of Jos South L.G.A by yet to be identified armed men.

“Unfortunately, six persons and five cows were shot dead. Team of Policemen and STF sector 6 personnel were immediately deployed to the location to beef up security. An investigation is ongoing to trail the perpetrators of the act and bring them to justice.”

Chairman Coalition for Fulani Group in Nigeria, Abdulkarim Bayero, who was at Bukur Central Mosque, in Jos South where the corpses were brought for funeral, said both police officers and soldiers from sector 6 of Operation Safe Haven(OPSH), were present during the funeral, adding that the corpses were evacuated together with security personnel.

The attack comes six days after one herder was killed and another one injured in Byie village of Riyom LGA in the State.

Despite government’s effort to bring an end to violence and killing of innocent persons in the state, many attacks have been recorded.

Abdullahi Jubrin, the father of one of the deceased, narrated that the incident occurred when the victims were rearing their cattle.

He said suddenly a J5 peugeot vehicle got to the area and dropped some gunmen who started shooting sporadically.

The deceased tried all they could to escape the shooting but could not.

“The gunmen killed seven herders. Only a 15-year-old boy survived the attack. The gunmen also killed more than 40 cattle. They killed the victims for nothing because they were just grazing. The attackers left the scene of the incident after committing the atrocity,” he added.



