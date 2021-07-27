75-Year-Old Sylvester Stallone ‘Rambo’ Shows Off His 3 Glamorous Lookalike Daughters

Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone was bursting with pride as he showcased his three stunning daughters on Instagram.

The proud dad, 75, showcased his muscular form and bulging biceps in a fitted navy blue t-shirt.

Taking centre position, he smiled with his arms folded in front allowing his beautiful daughters to lap up the limelight.

The legendary Rocky actor was joined by his glamorous daughters Sistine, 23, Scarlet, 19, and Sophia, 24.

He took to social media to share the family snap with his adoring legion of followers.

His caption read: “I am a very very lucky man to have such wonderful, loving children who brought me nothing but joy.

“Now I wish they would stop growing so tall!”

Millions of likes and thousands of compliments were dashed beneath the post.

One person joked: “Bro let me come over for supper one night and meet the fam lol.”

Another added: “Imagine your dad being Rambo and Rocky at the same time,” while a third said: “You all look beautiful champ. Your daughters are stunning.”

While a fourth penned: They are beautiful and smart and they love their parents. A huge blessing. Well done Sly and Jennifer.”

The Stallone clan had joined forces to attend the premiere of his middle-daughter Sistine’s new movie.

In support of Sistine’s starring role in Midnight In The Switchgrass, they all stormed the red carpet together, showing their unity as a family.

Sylvester and wife Jennifer Flavin, who is 23 years his junior, first began dating in back in 1988.

But after meeting Janice Dickinson he ended his five-year relationship with Jennifer in the form of a handwritten note via FedEx.

In 1995, he’d realised he’d made a mistake, calling things off with Janice and gaining Jennifer’s forgiveness.

The pair were married two years later and then went on to have three beautiful daughters together.



