‘A Policewoman Called My Boss To Sack Me At My Place Of Work’

Good day to everyone,

Yesterday evening I had a little misunderstanding with my neighbour who happens to be a police women at (Ojulelegba division) concerning the issue of payment of NEPA BILL. I happen to be the coordinator sharing the NEPA bills, nepa pple came yesterday do disconnect our light base on the level that we refused to collect perpayed meter which we are not aware of it when they brought it.

After the disconnection, I called everybody to explain what happened to them, this police woman started shouting that she will not use the same perpayed meter with us. That she will get her own perpayed meter separately which is fine for the rest of us because she a trouble woman.

After the meeting I just saw her at my door calling me to come out which i did, she told me to refund her money which she paid for the month of MAY. I was like, i dont understand ma. She said she is not going to pay for any bill that i should refund her which i refused. She started shouting and threatening me that she is going show. Immediately, i called her husband to report the matter to him. Which he told me not worry my self about that .

To my suprise, when I got to work this morning, my boss called me to come to his office that i have a query to answer. When i got to the office he told that why am i fighting somebody that can take away my job, i was like… Sir i don’t understand. He said he got a report that I was abusing a police officer concerning light issues in my compand yes or no and I said yes. He said I should go that he will get back to me. I work as a supervisor in an hotel.

Pls, what do u think I can do to save my job? A little advice will help. Thanks….