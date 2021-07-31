Abba Kyari Deletes Facebook Post Mocking Police Probe Of FBI Charges

Mr Kyari has deleted a Facebook post where he described his indictment by the FBI and subsequent investigation by Nigerian police as a “show” that he is “enjoying.”

Abba Kyari, the Nigerian police commissioner recently exposed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a member of an Internet fraud syndicate, has deleted the Facebook post in which he dismissed investigation into his scandal as a joke.

On Thursday, Peoples Gazette reported that Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas, the infamous Nigerian fraudster who recently pleaded guilty in the United States, narrated how he bribed Nigeria’s celebrated police chief Mr Kyari in a court document.

Amidst calls for probe of the ‘super cop’, a Facebook user on Friday accused Mr Kyari of arresting and raping Ada Ngozichukwu, a pro-Biafran agitator.

Though the allegation is yet to be verified, Mr Kyari on Friday described his indictment by the FBI as a “show” he is “enjoying, while insinuating that he is unperturbed.

“Hahahahaha This is the funniest One so far, we are enjoying the Show,” Mr Kyari said on his Facebook page Friday night.

C[b]hecks by Peoples Gazette hours later shows that Mr Kyari’s Facebook post which has been shared by over 600 persons and has garnered over 4000 comments has been pulled down after The Gazette highlighted Mr Kyari’s derision for his ongoing investigation by the police.

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Ahmed on Thursday ordered a probe into Mr Kyari’s indictment by the FBI.

However, Mr Kyari without any remorseful described his indictment as a “show” he is “enjoying,” further cementing cynicism among the Nigerian public that his investigation by the Nigerian police authorities would end up as a charade.

Before now, Mr Kyari has been accused of corruption. In 2018, rights group Amnesty International accused Mr Kyari of illegally depleting assets of a suspected criminal after his team shot the man dead on the highway.

Collins Ezenwa’s wife at the time said Mr Kyari and his team withdrew money from her late husband’s bank account and pocketed millions in accommodation proceeds from his hotels.



https://gazettengr.com/internet-fraud-abba-kyari-deletes-facebook-post-mocking-police-probe-of-fbi-charges/