Abba Kyari: Everywhere In Nigeria, A Street Is Named After A Thief – Sowore

Everywhere you turn in #Nigeria, a street had been named after a thief, a boulevard for a coward, an army barrack bequeathed to a murderer, an airport for a Génocidaire, a magnificent building for a judge who perverted justice…When are we toppling these statutes? #Revolutionnow

https://twitter.com/YeleSowore/status/1421070802179575811?s=19

