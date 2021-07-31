Abba Kyari: Everywhere In Nigeria, A Street Is Named After A Thief – Sowore

Everywhere you turn in #Nigeria, a street had been named after a thief, a boulevard for a coward, an army barrack bequeathed to a murderer, an airport for a Génocidaire, a magnificent building for a judge who perverted justice…When are we toppling these statutes? #Revolutionnow
