‘Abba Kyari Should Be Treated Like Allen Onyema’ – Femi Fani-Kayode

When my friend Allen Onyema, the Chairman of Air Peace, was indicted by the FBI and the Americans demanded he be extradicted we stood by him. Onyema was later vindicated. Why can’t we do the same for Abba? Is it wrong for us to ask them to show us evidence of his crime first?



https://www.instagram.com/p/CR8jp2IL6_i/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

