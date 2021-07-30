‘Abba Kyari Should Be Treated Like Allen Onyema’ – Femi Fani-Kayode

When my friend Allen Onyema, the Chairman of Air Peace, was indicted by the FBI and the Americans demanded he be extradicted we stood by him. Onyema was later vindicated. Why can’t we do the same for Abba? Is it wrong for us to ask them to show us evidence of his crime first?

