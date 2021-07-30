Abba Kyari’s Wikipedia Profile

Naija dey vex o

Abba Alhaji Kyari (born 17 March 1975) is Nigerian Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team (IGP-IRT) and deputy commissioner of police. He is a member of International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). Prior to his appointment as IGP-IRT, he has served at Lagos State Police Command as the Officer-In-Charge of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Kyari became famous during the ENDSARS protest of October 2020 in Nigeria as well as for receiving bribe from popular Instagram celebrity Hushpuppi.

Career

Abba was admitted into Police Academy Wudil, Kano State in 2000, he graduated as cadet Assistance Superintendent of Police (ASP) and was posted to Adamawa State Police Command for his one-year mandatory attachment in Song Police Division. He was later deployed as Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) in Numan, Adamawa State, Kyari also served as Unit Commander 14 PMF Yola. He moved to Lagos State Police Command as 2 IC and later Officer-In-Charge of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Abba Kyari currently the Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team in the Nigerian Police Force Head quarter in Abuja.

Involvement with Hushpuppi

On July 30, 2021, while the US interrogated popular Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, famously known as Hushpuppi for money laundering, revealed that DCP Kyari received bribe to help jail a fellow fraud gang member.[3] A US court eventually granted FBI a warrant to arrest Abba Kyari for his involvement with Hushpuppi in a $1.1 million scam deal.



