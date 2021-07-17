Abia Children’s Quiz Competition (Pictures, Videos)

Host of Abia Children’s Quiz Competition, Queen Irene Onwuka Speaks On Impact Of Quiz Fiesta For Children

Nigerian ex Beauty Queen and Philanthropist, who doubles as the Founder QIOP Foundation and Sponsor of Quiz Fiesta, a quiz competition conducted for Secondary schools in Abia State, Queen Irene Onwuka has expressed her determination to prepare today’s children for futuristic rewards through the wealth of our virtues.

She made the reaction during the final ceremonial event of Abia State School Quiz Competition/Fiesta. According to reports the quiz which was quite competitive had ended with the emergence of Adventist Secondary Technical College as the Winner of the Competition with One Million naira prize awaedy, followed by Abayi Girls Secondary School as 2nd Winner with the prize award of Five Hundred Thousand Naira and Ehere Junior Secondary School Obingwa, as the third Winner with the prize award of three hundred thousand naira.

Other awards and recognitions during the event included sizable trophies, presentation of certificates of Participation and merit awards to selected Personalities who have made significant impacts in the educational sector in Abia State. Still speaking during the occasion, Queen Irene Onwuka noted that the objective of the quiz competition was to set a unique pace for improved investment in the todays children so as to have a better and greater national future.

She further stated her prospective confidence in provisional requirements of quality education, stressing that it is the bedrock for national growth and development. She however adviced parent to be careful in their decisions, with regards to prospective purposes of either preparing the future for our children by virtue of our wealths in wills or preparing our children for the future by the wealth of our virtues.

The Ceremony was however attended by key Stakeholders in the education sector in Abia state and it witnessed the participation of distinguished personalities, specially invited Guests, parents, guardians and other participants. Our sources had also confirmed that the competition was conducted by proficient Umpires who strived-on, until the best cadets emerged across all categories.

Watch videos:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A4apIZwztqU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FzFjIPo4SxY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ahBoVQZHA7k

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3WZaxSgcUI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i0ABVQBRAfc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62iaXPhA9-4

Source: https://www.statepress.ng/2021/07/host-of-abia-childrens-quiz-competition.html