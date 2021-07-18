Abia: No More Sale Of Revenue Ticket To Okada, Keke Riders On Holidays — Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has banned the sale of revenue tickets to commercial motorcycle operators, popularly known as okada, and tricycle operators called Keke riders.

This is according to a resolution reached after a meeting between Abia State Internal Revenue Service (AIRS) and major stakeholders in the transport sector, including commercial tricycle (Keke) and Motorcycle (Okada) operators, a statement made available to ABN TV by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu says.

He said the governor has directed that the sale of e-tickets on public holidays should cease, effective from Monday, 19th July, 2021.

He also announced the reduction of proposed new daily e-ticket rate for commercial tricycle and motorcycle operators from N240 to N200 daily. https://abntv.com.ng/2021/07/no-more-sale-of-revenue-ticket-to-okada-keke-riders-on-holidays-in-abia-ikpeazu/

