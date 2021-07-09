Abia PDP Bigwigs Dump Party, Defect To APC (Photos)

Very influential members of the ruling PDP in Abia state on Thursday dumped the party for APC with an assurance to help the party gain power in the 2023 governorship election.

ABN TV reports that the former PDP stalwarts are, Arc Anagha Mba, Dr. Blessing Nwagba, Chief Silvanus Nwaji, and Chibuike Nwokoukwu.

Receiving them at the secretariat of the party in Umuahia, the state capital, Abia state chairman of APC, Honourable Donatus Nwankpa thanked them for seeing the future APC represents in the state.

He assured them that they will be treated equally with existing members of the party, urging faithful not to discriminate against the new decampees.

The chairman while urging them to contribute meaningfully assured them that the party in the state is not factionalised.

He also charged members of the party to mobilize Abians to participate in the ongoing INEC continuous voters registration.

In their speeches, Chief Chibuike Nwokoukwu, Dr. Blessing Nwagba, Chief Sylvanus Nwaji, Architect Anagha Mba appreciated APC for the opportunity given to them and the state exco for the privilege.

Hon Blessing Nwagba thanked APC for the opportunity and said her interest is to add to the development of Abians and the society, while women have good representation in government because they are qualified with respect to men.

She added that Abia deserves better and her entrance in APC, will ensure Abia gets better and seek their support to draw dividends of democracy to Abia.

Chibuike Nwokoukwu, SAN, expressed optimism that APC will win the governorship election come 2023.

He assured that he will help in mobilizing new members to the party.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/07/abia-pdp-bigwigs-dump-party-defect-to-apc-see-who-they-are/