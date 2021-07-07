Abuja Teachers Shut Down Public Schools Over Unpaid Salary

Teachers in Bwari Local Government Area of the Federal Capital Territory have shut down schools due to unpaid salaries.

The PUNCH gathered that students were sent back home on Wednesday morning, two days before the start of the third term examinations.

According to sources within the FCT chapter of the National Union of Teachers, the decision to close down Schools in the Bwari LEA was due to the refusal of the LEA to pay the teachers their June salary.

Some of the affected schools include; LEA primary school, Dutse-Sagwari, LEA primary school Kuduru, Bwari, LEA primary school Garba



