Abuja Women Shop At Local Markets Due To Economic Situation

Village markets in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja are fast becoming the favourite of elite women.

While there are many modern markets in the city, these markets have become the one-stop-shop for the purchase of foodstuffs by elite women instead.

Some of these women are usually seen in their numbers in village markets like Kabusa Market, to purchase all their food needs.

“I prefer village markets because most of the foodstuffs are cheap and affordable.

“ I make it a point of duty to come here (Kabusa), to shop for foodstuff,” a resident of Gaduwa Estate, Charity Adeola, said.

Phina Mefor, a civil servant who lives in Wuse, also said that she patronises village markets because she gets fresh food items there.

According to her, apart from the fact that things are cheap, most of the items are very fresh and are brought directly from the farm.

Ms Mefor also said that majority of the traders come from surrounding states with their farm produce, which makes shopping in Kabusa market a one-stop shopping arena.

Victoria John, who sells yams in the market, said the patronage of the elite women had helped the traders.

She said residents of the village cannot buy the quantity of foodstuff the elites buy and this has improved their earnings and encouraged them to bring more farm produce to the market.

Kande Favu, A grain seller in Abaji market said the patronage of these women had also encouraged them to save money in banks.

“These women don’t carry cash. They always want to do a transfer and they buy a lot of things. This has made a lot of us open accounts.”

Many of the traders are from remote villages within and outside the Federal Capital Territory and usually arrive a day before the market days. They also go to most of the village markets on different market days to sell their produce.

Some of the popular and most patronised village markets in the FCT are, Karimo, Bwari, Gosa, Kabusa, Abaji and Kwali.

These markets operate on different days. Abaji and Kwali are opened every four days as the traditional market days.

The others operate on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Kabusa opens on Saturdays, Gosa on Fridays, Karimo on Tuesdays and Fridays.



