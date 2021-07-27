Actor, Junior Pope & His Wife Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary With Adorable Photos

Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo took to his Instagram handle to celebrate seventh wedding anniversary with his wife, Jennifer today July 27, IgbereTV reports.

The couple got married in 2014 and have three boys. The actor shared a lovely family photo on his Instagram page and wrote;

“HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO US ;

If I Tell You Say E Easy Na Set Up ,For Two Persons Raised In Different Backgrounds , Different Orientations etc To Live Under Same Roof For So Many Years Is Only By The GRACE Of God Because At Some Point Patience Will Be Exhausted, Understanding Will Cry For Help But The GRACE Of God Just Keeps Us Going…….

……….And As Such , Today We Give God All The Glory, We Appreciate Him For All He Has Done In Our Lives From The Day We Both Said “ I DO” On His Alter .

Thank You @dopeevents007 @qutejay For Accepting To Marry This Stubborn Boy. Happy Anniversary To Us.”



